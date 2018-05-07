Second straight win for Barlow baseball team

After losing its first 14 games of the season, the Joel Barlow baseball team has won two straight.

Behind a strong pitching performance from Clark Gilmore, Barlow blanked Immaculate, 6-0, on Monday in Redding.

Gilmore scattered six hits while walking two batters and striking out four in a complete-game effort.

The Falcons went ahead 2-0 with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Colin Holm-Hansen had an RBI single and Eddie Fletcher scored on a passed ball.

Barlow added two more runs in the bottom of the third, getting an RBI single from Kyle Andreoli and a sacrifice fly from Fletcher.

Fletcher’s RBI single extended Barlow’s lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth, and David D’Augelli added an RBI single in the sixth inning to finish the scoring.

With Immaculate runners on second and third in the top of the seventh, Gilmore got a strikeout to end the game.

Tiernan Lynch, Ben Burrell and Fletcher had two hits apiece for Barlow, which is now 2-14 overall this season.