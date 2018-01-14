Powell leads Barlow hockey to first win

Andrew Powell scored three goals and added an assist as the Joel Barlow boys hockey team defeated Shepaug, 6-3, for its first victory of the season Saturday at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Falcons are now 1-8 this season. Shepaug, meanwhile, dropped to 0-9 and has now lost 49 straight games.

Powell got Barlow started with a goal in the opening minute. The Falcons led 2-1 at the the end of the first period and 3-2 through two periods.

Goals from Ryan Lauter and Powell in the final seven minutes increased Barlow’s lead to 5-2 before each team scored once in the final two minutes.

In addition to Powell and Lauter, Barlow also got goals from Luke Dube and Vincent Marsili.

Marsili had two assists for the Falcons, and Dylan Leone and Powell added one assist apiece.

Zac Gormley got the win in goal for Barlow.