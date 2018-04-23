Pomperaug upsets Barlow softball team

Craig Sears hopes his players learned a lesson on Friday afternoon.

“I think we got a little caught up in the early success that we had and didn’t think that the other team is going to fight hard,” said Sears, the head coach of the Joel Barlow softball team, following a 3-1 loss to struggling Pomperaug in Redding.

It was just the second setback this season for the Falcons, the reigning Class L state champs, who are now 6-2. Meanwhile, the victory was just the second for Pomperaug (2-7), which had opened the season with six straight losses.

Pomperaug took a 2-0 lead with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the first inning off Barlow starter Claire McCann. Leadoff batter Carly Ruggiero reached on an error and stole second base. Christina Stiber then walked and Rachael Ushka was safe on a bunt single, loading the bases. Samantha Wisnefsky walked to force in a run, and Stiber scored on a double steal.

“We started slow and they started fast, which didn’t help us,” said Sears.

Courtesy of Taylor Macchia, Barlow got its first (and only) run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Macchia led off with a double to right field and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on another wild pitch.

The score stayed 2-1 until Pomperaug scored a run in the top of the seventh inning on Ushka’s sacrifice bunt.

Trailing 3-1, Barlow got a two-out double from Abby Ota in the bottom of the seventh. Sabrina Lalor then walked to put the tying runs on base for the Falcons. But Pomperaug pitcher Latta retired Macchia on a groundout to end the game.

Notes: McCann pitched a six-hitter for Barlow, allowing three unearned runs while walking three batters and striking out 11.

Pomperaug pitcher Hailey Latta was impressive, holding Barlow to one run on five hits while walking one and striking out five.

Ota went 3-for-4 for the Falcons and stole two bases. Scotland Davis, Rebecca Mauro and Macchia had the other hits for Barlow.