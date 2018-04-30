Ota, Colangelo lead Barlow softball past Newtown

A two-hit pitching effort from Caitlin Colangelo and the speed of Abby Ota combined to propel the Joel Barlow softball team to a 2-1 home win over Newtown on Monday afternoon.

Barlow improved to 10-2 overall with the victory, while Newtown saw its six-game winning streak end and fell to 8-4.

Colangelo was in command throughout and allowed just one walk, striking out three batters.

“She’s starting to understand more and more how to pitch; how to hit your spots and mix speeds,” said Barlow coach Craig Sears about Colangelo.

Colangelo shut down a sometimes potent Newtown team that had put up double-digit run totals in its two previous games.

“It was a really good team win. Everyone contributed and I was really proud of how everyone played behind me,” said Colangelo, also noting that the Barlow bats came through at the right time. “There were a lot of clutch hits.”

Barlow managed five singles off Villanova-bound Sara Kennedy.

A two-out bunt single by Ota extended the bottom of the third inning, and Ota used her quickness to come all the way around from first base on a hard single to center by Sabrina Lalor, giving the Falcons a 2-0 lead.

That proved to be the decisive run as the Nighthawks scratched out a run in the fifth. Newtown’s Kaysie Fisher struck out but reached first when a pitch got away. Two groundouts later, Kendra Saunders drove in pinch runner Sienna Cummings on a smash that Barlow third baseman Taylor Macchia knocked down.

Newtown’s only other hit was a single off the bat of Heather Stroili.

Barlow scored in the first inning as Ota put down a bunt and reached on an error, stole second, took third base on a passed ball, and came home on Macchia’s groundout.

“They know they have to be quick with Abby. She has a lot of speed,” said Sears. “She knows how to get on base. She knows how to lay down a bunt, she knows how to slap hit, and she’s fast. When you’re fast you can make a lot of things happen in this game.”

Sears added that the approach against Kennedy was to make contact. Kennedy did manage 11 strikeouts, but the Falcons did just enough in the batter’s box to earn their second win over Newtown this spring. This contest counts in the SWC standings; the first meeting, a 4-1 Barlow win, counts only in the state seedings.

“Anytime you can notch two wins in a season off a pitcher the caliber of Sara Kennedy you’re going to be proud of that just because she’s so hard to compete against,” said Sears. “We got the timely stuff. We put the ball in play.”

Lalor had two hits, and Claire McCann and Rebecca Mauro also collected singles for Barlow.

The Nighthawks made a little noise in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Tess Mubarek worked the count full and fouled off three pitches before walking with one out. Kennedy then hit a drive to left that Barlow outfielder Theresa Galban tracked down. Shannon Cheh followed with a hard comebacker that Colangelo fielded before throwing to first to end the inning.

In the seventh, Fisher hit a long fly ball to left that Galban gloved for the first out. After a pop-out, Colangelo ended the game with a strikeout.