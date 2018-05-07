Notre Dame downs Weston baseball team, 10-5

Notre Dame-Fairfield took a 6-5 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, and added four insurance runs in the sixth, to score a 10-5 win over the Weston High baseball team on Monday in Fairfield.

Jeremy Tierney got the win, going six innings and allowing five runs on 10 hits and three walks. He struck out 13. Robert Karosy got the save with a scoreless seventh.

Dan Olin took the loss, going six innings and allowing 10 runs (five earned) on nine hits and five walks, He struck out four.

The Trojans opened the game with five consecutive singles in the top of the first, results in three runs. Will Bunkoci had an RBI single and Olin had a two-run single.

Notre Dame took a 4-3 lead in the third but Weston responded with two in the fourth on a two-run double by Olin.

The Lancers scored twice in the fifth to lead 5-4, and made it 10-5 in the sixth with four runs, capped by a three-run double by Richard Kerstetter.

Olin went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Weston, while Will Vallela was 2-for-4.

Covino doubled and walked. Grayson Orr, Jake Cavicchia, Daniel Santa Maria and Bunkoci also had hits.

Bunkoci had an RBI. Covino scored two runs and Santa Maria, Bunkoci and Cavicchia each scored one run.

Santa Maria, Asa Forest and Scott Lyon each had a walk.

For Notre Dame, Kerstetter was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Josh Ortiz had two doubles.

The Trojans dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-7 in the South-West Conference. Notre Dame improved to 12-5 overall and 6-4 in the SWC.