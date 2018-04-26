Nikki Weiss to be inducted into Immaculate Athletic Hall of Fame

Redding native Nikki (Weiss) Conte will be inducted into the Immaculate High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame for her soccer and basketball achievements on May 4 at a dinner and induction ceremony at the Ethan Allen Hotel in Danbury, at 6:30.

A 2007 Immaculate graduate, Conte played three years on the varsity women’s basketball team and four years on the women’s soccer team.

During her time at Immaculate, she was in the National Honor Society while also achieving many soccer awards and honors.

She earned All-South-West Conference and all-state soccer honors in 2004-2006, All-New England honors in 2005 and 2006, and was named an All-American in 2006.

Conte was named SWC Tournament MVP in 2004 and 2005, and helped the Mustangs win the SWC girls soccer championship both years. As the team’s goalie, she helped her team win four Class S state championships, with no goals against the Mustangs in the 2005 or 2006 campaigns.

Conte was Immaculate’s soccer captain in 2006 and 2007, while being named the Class S state tournament MVP in 2006.

In 2007 she was the HOBY Leadership Award Recipient and won the SWC Leadership Award.

Conte was on the Under-15 National Team and Under-16 national pool. She participated in the Olympic Development Program, representing the Connecticut State Team from 2000-2006. While in ODP, Nikki traveled to Europe with the Region 1 Team, playing with Adidas U17 All-Star Team which toured Scotland, Holland and Germany in 2006. She also toured Brazil in the Spring of 2007, where she was a member of the first women’s team to play in the legendary Maracanã Stadium.

She played for Connecticut Football Club and earned state titles from 2005-2007, including making it to the USYS Region 1 semifinal in 2006 and 2007.

Conte continued her academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame. She helped her team become Big East regular-season champions from 2007-2010 and Big East tournament champions in 2008 and 2009.

She was awarded Big East All-Tournament Team in 2009 and Big East All-Academic Team 2009-10, and was Notre Dame’s goalie when the Irish won NCAA championship in 2010. They also reached the semifinals in ‘07 and ‘09, and the finals in ‘08. While playing soccer at Notre Dame, Conte set a Big East record with a .15 goals against average in conference play, and posted the second-best save percentage in school history at a .876.

She graduated from Notre Dame in May 2011 with a Bachelor in Business Administration (marketing major). She now resides in Danbury with her husband Anthony Conte.