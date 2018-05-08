Newtown edges Barlow girls tennis team

The Joel Barlow girls tennis team ended its regular season with a 4-3 road loss to Newtown on Tuesday.

It was the second setback in two days for the Falcons, who were coming off a 6-1 loss to Weston on Monday.

Barlow and Newtown split the four singles matches, but the Nighthawks won two of the three doubles matches to get the victory and reverse a 4-3 loss to Barlow earlier this season.

Elizabeth McCain (6-1, 6-2) and Claire Lamb (7-6, 7-6) prevailed at third and fourth singles, respectively, for Barlow.

Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban added 6-2, 6-2 triumph at first doubles for the Falcons, who will take a 12-3 record into the postseason.