Bella Miceli scored six goals to lead the Joel Barlow girls lacrosse team to a 14-5 win over Immaculate on Tuesday.

Julia Shapiro added three goals and an assist for the Falcons, who are now 9-2 overall.

Cat Goncalves contributed two goals, and Sarah Witherbee, Julia Hartmann, and Hannah Tunick had one goal apiece.

Tunick added two assists and Witherbee had one assist.

Isabelle Noome made one save in goal for Barlow, while Immaculate goalie Catherine Hanley had eight saves.