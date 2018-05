Halley Melito shot a 48 to win medalist honors, and Sarah Johnson was right behind with a 49, to lead the Weston High girls golf team to a 218-276 win over Bunnell on Tuesday at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

The scoring for Weston (5-4) was rounded out by Carolyn Zech with a 55 and Abby West with a 66.

For Bunnell (1-5), Danka Hlinka shot a 64, followed by Kellie Taylor (68) and Debra Caminade and Sasha Kelson, both with 73s.