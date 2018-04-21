McGrath pitches Pomperaug past Barlow

A strong pitching performance from Pomperaug’s Matthew McGrath kept the Joel Barlow baseball team winless this season.

McGrath tossed a six-hit shutout as Pomperaug defeated the Falcons, 7-0, on Friday in Redding. He walked two batters and struck out three.

Barlow dropped to 0-8 with the loss and was held scoreless for the third straight game.

The Panthers (2-4) did all their scoring in the first three innings, getting three runs in the first, two in the second, and two in the third.

Barlow’s best scoring chance came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Clark Gilmore singled and Tiernan Lynch doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. But McGrath induced a pop-out and a fly out to end the threat.

Down to its last at-bat, Barlow got a leadoff walk from Ryan Skidmore to open the bottom of the seventh. McGrath then retired the next three batters to finish his shutout.

Lynch went 3-for-4 to account for half of Barlow’s six hits. Kyle Andreoli, Owen Corrazzelli and Gilmore added one hit apiece for the Falcons. Lynch’s double was Barlow’s only extra-base hit.

Gilmore started for the Falcons and pitched four innings. He allowed all seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with no walks and no strikeouts.

Sam Capetanakis and Jacob Lenes combined to pitch three innings in relief, holding Pomperaug scoreless on one hit.

Notes:Zach McGettigan and Jack Messina each had three hits for Pomperaug. McGettigan scored two runs and Messina drove in two runs.

Nicholas Hebert added two doubles and an RBI, while Adam Zullo had a double and two RBIs.