McCann pitches Barlow softball team past Trumbull

The Joel Barlow softball team is now 2-0 this spring in games against fellow state champions.

Claire McCann pitched a two-hitter to lead Barlow, the reigning Class L state champ, to a 2-1 victory over defending Class LL champ Trumbull on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Falcons defeated reigning Class S champion Holy Cross by a score of 5-3.

McAnn threw a two-hitter, allowing only one unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning. She walked three batters and struck out nine as Barlow raised its record to 8-2.

The non-conference loss was the first of the season for Trumbull, which is now 9-1 this season.

Barlow scored both of its runs with a two-out rally in the top of the fourth. McCann walked on a 3-2 pitch and then came home on Scotland Davis’s RBI double. Rebecca Mauro followed with a single to score McCann and put the Falcons ahead, 2-0.

McCann kept Trumbull scoreless until the bottom of the seventh. Delilah DeStefano was hit by a pitch and went to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. Cassi Barbato then walked, putting the tying runs on base with no outs.

DeStefano scored on a delayed double steal, but pinch-runner Kathryn Zanvettor was thrown out at second base on the play thanks to a strong throw from Mauro, Barlow’s catcher, to shortstop Abby Ota.

McCann then got two straight infield pop-ups to retire Trumbull and end the game.

Notes:Davis had two of Barlow’s three hits off Trumbull pitcher Emily Gell, who walked one batter and struck out six.