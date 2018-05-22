McCann pitches Barlow softball into SWC semis

Scotland Davis had a key two-run double in Barlow’s 4-1 win over Brookfield in the SWC quarterfinals on Tuesday. — Andy Hutchison file photo

With Claire McCann pitching a three-hitter, the Joel Barlow softball team defeated third-seed Brookfield, 4-1, in a South-West Conference quarterfinal game Tuesday in Brookfield.

The sixth-seeded Falcons (16-5) will now play second-seed Newtown in the semifinals tomorrow (May 23) at 5 p.m. at DeLuca Field in Stratford. Newtown beat seventh-seed New Milford, 3-0, in another quarterfinal game Tuesday.

McCann held Brookfield to three singles and one unearned run while walking four batters and striking out eight.

Barlow scored three of its four runs in the top of the third inning. With one out, Abby Ota and Sabrina Lalor delivered back-to-back bunt singles and McCann walked to load the bases. Taylor Macchia struck out, but Scotland Davis followed with a two-run double to center field. Rebecca Mauro then reached on an error, with McCann scoring on the play for a 3-0 lead.

The Falcons added their final run in the fifth inning. Another bunt single by Ota and an intentional walk to McCann put runners on first and second with one out. Macchia followed with a single to score Ota and put Barlow ahead 4-0.

Brookfield avoided a shutout by scoring its lone run in the bottom of the seventh. Alyssa Lionetti walked and went to third on Kailee Snyder’s two-out single before scoring on an infield error.

Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Barlow. Macchia was also 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Ota, the Falcons’ leadoff hitter, added three hits, scored two runs and stole two bases.

Lionetti went the distance for Brookfield, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits. She walked five batters and struck out 10.