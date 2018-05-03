Masuk tops Barlow baseball team, 5-1

With two senior standouts doing most of the damage, the Masuk baseball team defeated Joel Barlow, 5-1, on Wednesday in Monroe.

The Panthers evened their record at 7-7 with the victory while Barlow remained winless at 0-12.

Batting second and third, respectively, in the lineup for Masuk, Lorusso and Merlonghi combined for four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Lorusso was 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI, and Merlonghi was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Masuk took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Lorusso doubled and scored on Merlonghi’s single.

In the second inning, Brett Cahill walked, went to second on Max Shamas’s single, and scored on an error. Lorusso followed with an RBI single to put Masuk ahead 3-0.

Barlow got its lone run in the top of the fifth. Ryan Prather led off with a walk and raced home on Tiernan Lynch’s RBI double.

The Panthers added the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Lorusso walked and scored on Merlonghi’s RBI double, and Josh Wittenberger followed with a single to score Merlonghi.

An error and a walk put two Barlow runners on base in the top of the sixth, but Masuk relief pitcher Mike Marella got two strikeouts to end the threat.

James McGregor Donnelly started for Masuk and pitched five and one-third innings to get the victory. He allowed one run on five hits while walking three batters and striking out two. Marella pitched the final one and two-thirds innings and kept Barlow scoreless while allowing one hit and striking out three.

Clark Gilmore pitched the first five innings for Barlow, yielding five runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out three. Sam Capetanakis pitched one scoreless inning for the Falcons.

Lynch and Ben Burrell each had two hits for Barlow. David D’Augelli and Owen Corazzelli had one hit apiece. Gilmore reached base twice on walks.