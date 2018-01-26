Mangieri helps Barlow boys hoop top New Milford

The shorthanded Joel Barlow boys basketball team was able to end its five-game losing streak Friday night.

With four players scoring in double figures, the Falcons beat New Milford, 62-54, in Redding.

Barlow is now 6-7 overall and needs two more wins (in its final seven regular-season games) to qualify for the state tournament.

Danny Mangieri continued his strong play, scoring a team-high 15 points for Barlow, which recently had two players leave the team. Another player, Austin DeLuca, recently broke his ankle and is out for at least several more weeks.

James Menapace added 14 points for the Falcons, while Owen Corazzelli and Jake McNamara each had 11 points. Jarid Moriber contributed six points and Clark Gilmore had five points.

Barlow hit eight three-pointers, including three from McNamara and two from Mangieri.

Matt Brevard scored a game-high 21 points for New Milford, which dropped to 6-5 overall.