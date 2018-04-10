Golf: Weston boys improve to 3-0, girls suffer first loss

Boys golf

Weston 174, New Milford 208

The Weston High boys golf team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 174-208 win over New Milford at Candlewood Country Club on Tuesday.

Junior Wes Patel shot a career-best 39 to lead the Trojans, followed by Matt Lagana (44), captain Tyler Melito (45) and junior Grant Gulino (46).

Hunter Burkard and Sam Landesman were right behind with matching 48s.

Girls golf

Brookfield 243, Weston 264

The Weston girls golf team suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Brookfield, 243-264, at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Halley Melito earned medalist honors with a round of 49, followed by Abby West (61), Kaeli Mecca (75) and Mara Dalrymple (79).

Kaitlin Farias led the Bobcats with a 57, while Sabrina Zavarelli shot a 60, and Emmi Paulino and Zoey Weber both came in with 63s.

The Trojans fell to 2-1 with the loss.