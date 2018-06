In the buildup to the 118th U.S. Open Championship in two weeks, the US Open trophy has been making the rounds to golf courses over the past two months.

On Friday, the trophy made a stop at Aspetuck Valley Country Club, where the Weston High boys golf team had the chance to hold the most-prized possession in men’s golf.

This year’s Open will be held in two weeks at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island.