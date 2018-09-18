Girls volleyball: Weston snaps skid

The Weston High girls volleyball team beat Pomperaug 3-1 (25-17, 25-10, 14-25, 25-23) on Monday in Southbury in a South-West Conference matchup.

With the win, the Trojans broke a three-game losing streak. Kate Anderson and Taryn Seigel had five kills apiece, while Anderson had four blocks and Seigel added four digs. Grace Donnelly had eight aces and two digs.

Prior to that, Weston dropped a 3-0 (9-25, 16-25, 13-25) sweep to Joel Barlow in Redding on Friday night.

Anderson had four kills and Seigel had two kills. Jordan Baisley notched eight digs.