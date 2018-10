Weston High’s girls volleyball team defeated visiting Stratford in four games on Wednesday night.

The Trojans overcame a game one loss to prevail.

After Stratford pulled out a nail-biting 25-23 game one decision, Weston won 25-20, 25-18, and 25-17.

Kate Anderson had 18 kills, five aces. and two blocks.

Kate Joyce compiled nine kills, seven aces and 14 digs.

Taryn Seigel racked up 19 digs to go along with a trio of kills and one ace.

Eliza Maestri tallied four kills and five digs.