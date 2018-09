The Weston High girls volleyball team extended its win streak to three matches on Friday, posting a 3-0 win over Notre Dame of Fairfield.

The Trojans improved to 4-3 overall with the 25-14, 25-21 and 25-19 sweep.

Leading the way for Weston was Kate Anderson with eight kills and 11 points, followed by Kate Joyce with four kills, five digs and three aces. Abigail Glasberg had two blocks and one kill and Meghan Morrissey added six points.

The Lancers fell to 4-1.