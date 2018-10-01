Girls volleyball: Barlow defeats Newtown

Joel Barlow High’s girls volleyball team came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat host Newtown in five games on Friday night.

The Falcons prevailed 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-4 in a battle of two of the better teams in the South-West Conference, a rematch of the past two championship clashes.

Barlow’s Kiara Robichaud compiled 38 of her team’s 46 kills, including nine in the decisive fifth game.

Arden Westphalen had three kills to go along with 19 digs. Scotland Davis had 15 digs, Riley Paradise had nine digs, and Robichaud added six digs.

The Falcons had four players with a trio of service aces each: Robichaud, Paradise, Kayleigh Emanuelson and Davis.