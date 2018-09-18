Girls volleyball: Barlow defeats Masuk in four, looking for improvement

Joel Barlow High’s girls volleyball team defeated host Masuk of Monroe in four sets when the South-West Conference rivals met on Monday night.

The Falcons won 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.

Barlow improved to 4-0 to begin the season, actually losing its only set thus far. Masuk fell to 2-3 overall.

Kiara Robichaud compiled 21 kills. Julia Mullin had 10 kills and four aces. Scotland Davis contributed 10 digs.

After Masuk built a 5-2 lead in the third set, the Falcons scored seven unanswered points, highlighted by a Kayleigh Emanuelson aces and a pair of Robichaud kills.

The Falcons answered a Masuk point with a 5-0 run aided by Arden Westphalen had a timely block for a point, and Janielle Wargo’s tap over the net, for a 14-7 lead.

Masuk got as close as 21-18 before the Falcons closed out set three with four of the last five points. An ace by Robichaud, followed by consecutive kills, including a well-placed hit into the back corner, by Mullin ended it and put the Falcons up two games to one.

The Falcons jumped out to a big lead in game four and cruised to seal the match victory.

After a kill by Riley Paradise and an ace from Davis pushed the lead to 16-5, the Panthers called timeout.

After two Masuk points got the lead back to single digits, the Falcons reeled off five of the next six points to keep some distance between the teams as Robichaud and Mullin had key kills, and the score ballooned to 22-9.

Masuk got four straight points before a soft-touch kill by Robichaud, block for a point by Westphalen and kill from Robichaud wrapped things up.

Despite the win, Barlow coach Carol Conti saw plenty of need for improvement for her squad.

“We did not serve the ball as well as I like and didn’t pass as well as I would have liked to. We have a lot to work on,” Conti said.

The Barlow coach said her team got off to a slow start in the match before adjusting to Masuk’s propensity to get points off tips.

A restructure of the defense led to Barlow’s ability to not continue to be victimized by tips.

“Once we made the adjustment and we moved our defense accordingly we played better,” Conti said.

Conti credited the Panthers for playing solidly on defense, making her team work for its points.

“They’re a great defensive team. They pick up a lot of balls,” she said.

The teams are scheduled to meet again in a rare back-to-back match scenario Friday, Sept. 21, at Barlow, beginning at 5:30. The rematch will count in the SWC standings.