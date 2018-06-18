Girls track: Trojans qualify three for New Englands

The Weston girls track and field team ended the season by qualifying three athletes for the New England championships on June 9 at the University of New Hampshire.

Sophomore Elise Russell had the best finish, earning all-New England honors with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault (10’9”).

Senior Kathleen Murphy ended her outstanding career for Weston by placing 13th in the 1600 meters (5:16.16), while freshman Ava Zielinski concluded a superb debut season by taking 17th in the 800 meters ( 2:20.25).

State Open

At the State Open championships, held on June 4 at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Russell, Murphy, Zielinski and Hannah Greene all placed to lead the Weston effort.

Zielinski was sixth in the 800 meters in 2:17.76, while Murphy placed sixth in the 1600 in 5:04.54.

In the pole vault, Russell finished sixth (10’6”) and Sophia Rico was 12th (9’6”).

Greene placed seventh in the high jump with an effort of 5’2”.

The Trojans also scored in the 4×100 relay as the team of Russell, Greene, Lauren Bigelow and Nicole Sztachelski finished eighth in 50.53.

Weston was 20th in the 4×400 with the team of Sztachelski, Bigelow, Zielinski and Murphy (4:11.47).