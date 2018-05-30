Girls track: Russell wins pole vault, Weston second in Class M

Elise Russell won the state championship in the pole vault to provide the highlight for Weston at Tuesday’s Class M girls track and field championships, held at Willow Brook Park in New Britain.

Russell, who had finished second a year ago, cleared a season-best 11’0” to win the title.

The Trojans finished second overall with 56.33 points, well behind Class M champ Hillhouse, which scored 105 points.

Weston got a pair of top-three finishes from Kathleen Murphy, who placed second in the 1600 meters (5:14.58) and third in the 800 meters (2:18.98).

Freshman Ava Zielinski was second in the 800, with a season-best time of 2:18.29.

Weston also got a second place from Sophia Rico in the pole vault with a season-best 10’0”.

Also scoring points were Hannah Greene, who was fourth in the high jump (5’0”), and Elizabeth Murphy, who was eighth in the high jump (4’8”).

The Trojans finished third in the 4×400 relay, in 4:05.08, with the team of Nicole Sztachelski, Lauren Bigelow, Zielinski and Kathleen Murphy.

The 4×100 relay team of Russell, Greene, Bigelow and Sztachelski took fourth with a season-best 50.65.

Weston also got a season-best effort in triple jump from Caroline Wertlieb, who finished 10th with a leap of 33’7.5”.

SWC championships

Despite a strong performance in the jumps and relays, Weston girls came up just short of winning the South-West Conference championships at Bunnell High School on May 23.

The Trojans finished with 125.5 points, 13 points behind champion Newtown. Pomperaug was a distant third with 90.5 points.

“I thought the girls did a great job at the SWC championships — very proud of their effort and performances,” said coach Matt Medve. “Many girls performed well to give Newtown a scare.”

Weston had two winners. Greene was first in the high jump (4’10”) and Russell placed first in the pole vault (10’6”).

Greene also finished fifth in both the long jump (15’8”) and triple jump (32’9”).

Rico had second-place showings in the pole vault (8’6”) and triple jump (33’2.5”), and an eighth place in the long jump (15’4”).

Kathleen Murphy took second place in the 800 meters (season-best 2:18.19) and third place in the 1600 (5:09.15).

Lucy Fine placed third in the pole vault (7’6”) and fourth in the high jump (4’8”) for 11 team points. Elizabeth Murphy also scored 11 points by taking second in the high jump (4’10”) and sixth in the triple jump (32’3.5”).

Also scoring for Weston were Bigelow, seventh in the 200 meters (27.31); Zielinski, third in the 800 (2:19.35); Gutowski, fifth in the 800 (2:28.34); Caroline Cassol, eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.53); Wertlieb, third in the triple jump (32’4”); and Georgia Burkard, fifth in the javelin with a season-best (by more than six feet) of 99’6”.

Weston’s 4×400 relay beat the previous meet record but had to settle for second place in a season-best time (by more than seven seconds) of 4:01.61. The team, Zielinski, Kathleen Murphy, Sztachelski and Bigelow, turned in the second fastest time in school history.

The team of Gutowski, Khan, Kleban and Zielinski was second in the 4×800, with a season-best (by more than nine seconds) of 10:00.6.

In the 4×100, the team of Russell, Greene, Bigelow and Sztachelski placed third (51.05).

Class M results

200 — 24. Nicole Sztachelski 27.99;46. Emma Radisch 29.03; 50. Maia Kesselmark 29.33; 400 — 12. Emma Radisch 1:02.86; 800 — 2. Ava Zielinski 2:18.29; 3. Kathleen Murphy 2:18.98; 16. Sana Khan 2:31.97; 20. Eliza Kleban 2:45.62; 1600 — 2. Kathleen Murphy 5:14.58; 300m hurdles — 20. Caroline Cassol 52.56; 4×100 — 4. Weston (Elise Russell, Hannah Greene, Lauren Bigelow, Nicole Sztachelski), 50.65; 4×400 — 3. Weston (Nicole Sztachelski, Lauren Bigelow, Ava Zielinski, Kathleen Murphy), 4:05.08; 4×800 — 9. Weston (Michelle Gutowski, Sana Khan, Eliza Kleban, Ava Zielinski), 10:22.15; High jump — 4. Hannah Greene 5’0”; 8. Elizabeth Murphy 4’8”; Pole vault — 1. Elise Russell 11’0”; 2. Sophia Rico 10’0”; Long jump — 23. Sophia Rico 15’2.25”; Triple jump — 10. Caroline Wertlieb 33’7.75”; 15. Hannah Greene 2’1.5”; 23. Elizabeth Murphy 31’1.25”; 31. Sophia Rico 30’3.5”; Javelin — 15. Allison Dyment 90’4”; 19. Georgia Burkard 85’5”.

SWC results

200 — 7. Lauren Bigelow 27.31; 18. Nicole Sztachelski 28.14; 32. Emma Radisch 28.58; 35. Maia Kesselmark 29.06; 400 — 9. Emma Radisch 1:02.14; 800 — 2. Kathleen Murphy 2:18.19; 3. Ava Zielinski 2:19.35; 5. Michelle Gutowski 2:28.34; 10. Sana Khan 2:32.35; 17. Eliza Kleban 2:40.42; 1600 — 3. Kathleen Murphy 5:09.1; 300m hurdles — 8. Caroline Cassol 50.53; 4×100 — 3. Weston (Elise Russell, Hannah Greene, Lauren Bigelow, Nicole Sztachelski) 51.05; 4×400 — 2. Weston (Ava Zielinski, Kathleen Murphy, Nicole Sztachelski, Lauren Bigelow) 4:01.61; 4×800 — 2. Weston (Michelle Gutowski, Sana Khan, Eliza Kleban, Ava Zielinski) 10:00.6; High jump — 1. Hannah Greene 4’10”; 2. Elizabeth Murphy 4’10”; 4. Lucy Fine 4’8”; 12. Abigail Glassberg 4’6”; Pole vault — 1. Elise Russell 10’6”; 2. Sophia Rico 8’6”; 3. Lucy Fine 7’6”; Long jump — 5. Hannah Greene 15’8”; 8. Sophia Rico 15’4”; 9. Elise Russell 15’3.25”; 18. Caroline Wertlieb 14’3”; Triple jump — 2. Sophia Rico 33’2.5”; 3. Caroline Wertlieb 32’4”; 5. Hannah Greene 32’9”; 6. Elizabeth Murphy 32’3.5”; 19. Lucy Fine 30’1.75”; Javelin — 5. Georgia Burkard 99’6”; 11. Allie Dyment 81’11”.