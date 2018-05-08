Girls track: Greene leads Trojans at quad meet

The Weston girls track and field team improved its season record to 9-1 by sweeping a quad meet on Monday at home.

The Trojans scored wins over Masuk, 109-45; Notre Dame-Fairfield, 141-6; and Bethel, 119-31.

Hannah Greene was a triple winner for the Trojans, taking first in the 100 meters (13.1), triple jump (33’0.75”) and high jump (4’8”). She also ran a leg on Weston’s winning 4×100 relay team.

Elise Russell and Kathleen Murphy were both double winners.

Russell took first in the long jump (15’9”) and pole vault (10’9”), and Murphy ran to victory in both the 400 (61.5) and 800 (2:28.9).

Weston also got wins from Ava Zielinski in the 1600 (5:23.6), Caroline Cassol in the 300m hurdles (52.2) and Lauren Bigelow in the 200 (27.3).

In addition to Greene, the winning 4×100 relay featured Russell, Bigelow and Sophia Rico, in a time of 50.6.

In the 4×400 relay, the Trojans took first with the team of Emma Radisch, Maia Kesselmark, Eliza Kleban and Michelle Gutowski, in a time of 4:20.

The winning 4×800 relay team was made up of Isabel Birge, Claire Samson, Zoe Yung and Ava Ascher (11:20).

Masuk got first-place efforts from Kate Hodska in the 100m hurdles (18.4), Lauren Rancourt in the javelin (100’1”), Kaitlyn Reagan in the shot put (27’11”) and Jessica Sokal in the discus (87’2”).