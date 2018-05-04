Girls tennis: Weston wins round one over Barlow, 4-3

The Weston High girls tennis team took the first round of home-and-home against South-West Conference rival Joel Barlow on Friday, in a 4-3 decision that went down the final matches.

The Trojans improved to 13-2 overall and remained unbeaten in the conference at 11-0. It was the first loss of the season for the Falcons (11-1), who are still officially unbeaten in SWC play.

The two rivals meet again on Monday at Barlow, in the match that will count in the conference standings.

“It’s always, always tight. Always competitive matches. It usually comes down to the last match. It’s always a nail-biter,” said Barlow coach Randy Light of the rivalry. “I think we represented ourselves well. Next time at Barlow maybe it’s the opposite.”

“We came out ready to win and the girls worked hard and did exactly what we’ve been practicing and I’m so proud of them,” said Weston coach Dana Parsons, who expects another tough one on Monday.

“That will be hard, and that’s the one that will count for our conference,” she said.

After the four singles matches had been completed, and the second doubles match, Barlow held a 3-2 lead.

But with Weston’s Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick cruising to a win at third doubles, it became clear that the overall match would be decided by the first doubles match.

It was a battle between senior captains — for Barlow, Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej; and for Weston, Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman. Weston prevailed in three sets, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

The Barlow duo won the first set in a tiebreaker, and Weston came back to take the second set, 6-4.

The third set was tied at 2-2 when DiMarco and Herman broke serve and went on to sweep the final four games to win the set, 6-2.

“Losing the first set on a tiebreaker is one of the hardest things to come back and win from. The girls did it and kept their heads up and kept plugging along and came out with the win,” said Parsons. “I’m so proud of them. It’s so memorable for these seniors. To come out with a big win like that at this time of year is great. They stuck with their plan and kept their nerves calm.”

Earlier, Barlow had gotten wins from Cally Higgins at second singles over Rachel Finkel, 6-4, 6-4; and Elizabeth McCain at third singles over Lila Pocsik, 6-1, 6-1.

The Falcons also got a victory at second doubles from Lauren Winslow and Callie Best, who topped Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin in three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.

Weston got a win at first singles from Ally Aquino, who beat Barlow captain Maddie Massey, 6-3, 6-4.

Meriel Zech won at fourth singles over Claire Lamb.

At third doubles, Levine and Glick swept Kaela Klein and Janelle Wango, 6-0, 6-0.