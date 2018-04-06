Girls tennis: Weston sweeps Newtown for first win

The Weston High girls tennis team bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Wilton with a 7-0 sweep of Newtown on Thursday at home.

The Trojans (1-1) swept six of the seven matches in straight sets, winning 72 of 91 games.

Weston won all four singles matches, with victories from Ally D’Aquino, Rachel Finkel, Lila Pocsik and Mariel Zech.

Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin had a commanding win at second doubles, as did Audrey Levine and Charlotte Flick at third doubles.

The match of the day was at first doubles, where the team of Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman rallied from a set down to beat Julia Anderson and Amanda Conrad in three sets.

Results for the match were:

Weston 7, Newtown 0

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Marie Ann Tomaj, 6-3, 6-2;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Amanda Berry, 6-2, 6-2;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Megan Cooney, 6-0, 6-2;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Julia Dolan, 6-1, 6-1;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) def. Julia Anderson-Amanda Conrad, 6-7 (3), 6-0, 10-6;

Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Julia Klein-Jen Lorenz, 6-0, 6-3;

Audrey Levine-Charlotte Flick (W) def. Haley Lambert-Lea Sundberg, 6-0, 6-3.