Girls tennis: Weston, Barlow players end season at State Open

Members of the Weston and Joel Barlow girls tennis team closed out the season earlier this week at the state individual tournament.

Weston’s Ally D’Aquino reached the quarterfinals with three wins. Seeded 10th, she scored wins over Amber Raisner of Hall, 8-0, and Lauren Elmasry of Branford, 8-0, in the opening rounds.

In the round of 16, she swept seventh-seeded Caitlin Sze of South Windsor, 6-2, 7-6. In the quarterfinals she lost to second-seeded (and eventual runner-up) Madeline DeNucci of Glastonbury, 6-1 6-0.

Barlow’s number-one singles player, Maddie Massey, scored an 8-1 win over Wilton’s Emma Cadlwell in the first round, before falling in round two to Sze, 9-7.

Cally Higgins of Barlow lost in the preliminary round to Rielly Malz of Glastonbury, 8-1.

Barlow also had two doubles teams lose in the preliminary round.

Laurel Winslow and Caroline Bast lost to Katie Uszakiewicz of Katie Brown, 8-4; and Veronica Galban and Kristy Kudej fell to Nidhi Patel and Michelle Mordasiewicz of Farmington, 8-4.