Girls tennis: Trojans top Rebels, stay unbeaten in SWC

The Weston High girls tennis team chalked up a key conference win on Thursday with a 5-2 victory at New Fairfield.

The Trojans improved to 11-2 overall and 9-0 in the South-West Conference. The Rebels dropped to 9-3.

Weston hosts New Milford today and then has a home-and-home showdown with Joel Barlow, which is also unbeaten in the SWC with a 10-0 record.

The Trojans host Barlow on Friday and plays on the Falcons’ home court on Monday.

Results for Wednesday’s win were:

Weston 5, New Fairfield 2

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Amber Derry, 6-3, 6-4;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Dana Nevins, 6-0, 6-2;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Lena Ciardi, 6-1, 6-2;

Lucie Tuthill (NF) def. Mariel Zech (W), 6-4, 3-6, 6-0;

Doubles:

Lili Racaj-Megan Rathmati (NF) def. Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman, 6-2, 3-6, 11-9;

Audrey Levine-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Kelsey Finlay-Kellie Murtha, 6-2, 6-2;

Charlotte Glick-Elizabeth Byer (W) def. Melanie Grasso-Emily King, 6-3, 7-5.