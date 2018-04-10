Girls tennis: Trojans top Bunnell for third straight win

The Weston High girls tennis team notched its third win in a row on Tuesday with a 5-2 win at Bunnell High School.

The Trojans (3-1) got straight-set wins at first and second singles from Lila Pocsik and Mariel Zech, and swept the three doubles matches.

In their 7-0 win over Brookfield on Monday at home, the Trojans got straight-set wins from singles players D’Aquino, Finkel, Pocsik and Zech. The Trojans also swept the matches at second doubles (Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin) and third doubles (Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick).

At first doubles, Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman rallied for a three-set win, after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker.

Results for the match were:

Weston 7, Brookfield 0

Singles: Ally D’Aquino (W) wins 6-3, 6-2; Rachel Finkel (W) wins 6-2, 6-2; Lila Pocsik (W) wins 6-0, 6-2; Mariel Zech (W) wins 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman win 6-7 (3), 6-0, (10-6); Annika Mirchandani and Samantha Godwin win 6-0, 6-3; Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick win 6-0, 6-3.

Weston 5, Bunnell 2

Singles: Lila Pocsik (W) def. Cecilia Vicens-Aca, 6-0, 6-2; Mariel Zech (W) def. Mikaela Puzzo, 6-0, 6-0; Nathalie Barrios (B) def. Emily Xu, 6-1, 6-4; Kerina Mandl (B) won by forfeit; Doubles: Claire DiMarco and Annika Mirchandani (W) def. Maddy DeGregorio and Carrie Lutian, 6-0, 6-1; Samantha Godwin and Audrey Levine (W) def. Sara Salej and Amari Campfield, 6-0, 6-3; Elizabeth Byer and Grace Bartunek (W) def. Samantha Elmadjian and Sandy Barrios, 6-2, 6-1.