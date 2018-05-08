Girls tennis: Trojans top Barlow to earn top seed for SWC tourney

The Weston High girls tennis team wrapped up the regular-season title and earned the top seeded in next week’s South-West Conference playoffs with a 6-1 win at Joel Barlow on Monday.

The Trojans, who end the regular season with two non-conference matches this week, will host a SWC semifinal match next Monday. The finals will be played on Wednesday, May 16.

The win, the second over Barlow in four days, gave Weston a final SWC record of 12-0. The Trojans are 14-2 overall.

The loss was the first official conference loss for the Falcons, who fell to 11-1 and 12-2 overall. Barlow, which ends the regular season with a non-conference match against Newtown today, will be the second seed in the SWC tournament.

While last Friday’s match in Weston (a 4-3 win for the Trojans) went down to the final set, Monday’s rematch wasn’t as close as Weston won six matches in straight sets. Ally D’Aquino, Rachel Finkel and Mariel Zech all scored wins in the singles matches, and the Trojans swept the doubles.

Barlow’s lone win came at third singles by Elizabeth McCain.

Weston, 6, Barlow 1

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Maddie Massey, 6-3, 7-5;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Cally Higgins 6-2, 6-4;

Elizabeth McCain (JB) def. Lilia Pocsik 6-2, 6-1;

Mariel Zack (W) def. Olivia Fassman 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles:

Claire DeMarco and Nicole Herman (W) def. Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban, 7-6, 6-3;

Annika Merchandani and Samantha Godwin (W) def. Laurel Winslow and Claire Lamb, 6-4, 6-2;

Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick (W) def. Callie Bast and Deirdre Grob, 6-1, 6-3.