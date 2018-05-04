Girls tennis: Trojans sweep New Milford

The Weston girls tennis team scored its third win of the week on Thursday, with a 7-0 sweep of New Milford at home.

Weston improved to 12-2 overall and 10-0 in the South-West Conference. New Milford dropped to 4-8.

Weston hosts Joel Barlow today in the first match of a home-and-home series, with the second match on Monday at Barlow. The Falcons are 10-0.

Results for Thursday’s win were:

Weston 7, New Milford 0

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Helen Ma, 6-0, 6-1;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Lindsey Adamou, 6-1, 6-0;

Lila Pocsik (W) def. Maddy Siwek, 6-0, 6-0;

Mariel Zech (W) def. Ashley Rosenbergen, 6-1, 6-1;

Doubles:

Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) def. Ally Svinte-Sunita Pfitzer, 7-5, 6-3;

Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Mackenzie Brady-Nicole Vivian, 6-3, 6-1;

Julia Wein-Audrey Levine-Samantha Godwin (W) def. Brooke Sheehan-Carly Sheridan, 7-6, 7-6.