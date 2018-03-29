Girls tennis: Trojans have the goods for another title run

After winning back-to-back South-West Conference and Class S state titles, Weston High School is poised for another big girls tennis season, which opens next Tuesday at home (3:45) against Joel Barlow.

The Trojans return seven starters from last year’s 21-2 squad.

Despite graduating one of the top singles players in the state, Cayla Koch, Weston has plenty of talent and experience at the four singles spots and the first two doubles spots for another run.

“I’m really confident in our singles players,” said first-year head coach Dana Parsons, adding that the focus now is laying the foundation for a strong doubles lineup by focusing on the fundamentals.

“We’re going to work hard on our doubles this year, and make sure we come out on top at those spots,” she said, “and make sure they know where they are on the court to be aggressive and also be defensive at the same time.”

Parsons said the girls have made “unbelievable growth” in that area in the two weeks since practice began.

Losses to graduation include number-one singles player Koch, a State Open semifinalist last year, and number-four singles player Bevin Benson.

Last year’s number-two player, junior Ally D’Aquino, moves to number-one singles, while Rachel Finkel, also a junior, moves from third singles to second singles.

Sophomore Lila Pocsik, who played at first doubles last season, moves into the singles rotation at third singles, while junior Mariel Zech will be at fourth singles, after playing at second doubles last year.

At this point, the doubles lineup is a work in progress, with a large group of players in the mix. The two doubles spot will come down to either the team of senior Audrey Levine and junior Annika Mirchandani, or the team of seniors Nicole Herman and Claire DiMarco.

Last season, Herman and DiMarco played third doubles, while Mirchandani played second doubles with Zech.

An important addition this year is the formation of a JV team, which will give more players a chance to compete. The roster includes 19 players this season.

“That’s really exciting,” said coach Parsons. “It will help grow the program even more so.”

Weston girls tennis

Last season: 21-2

Post-season: won South-West Conference championships; won Class S state championship.

Captains: Claire DiMarco, Nicole Herman, Audrey Levine.

Key losses: Cayla Koch (all-state, all-SWC first team), Bevin Benson (all-SWC second team).

Top returners: Junior Ally D’Aquino (all-SWC first team), sophomore Lila Pocsik (all-SWC first team), senior Claire DiMarco (all-SWC second team), senior Nicole Herman (all-SWC second team), junior Annika Mirchandani (all-SWC second team), junior Mariel Zech (all-SWC second team), junior Rachel Finkel (all-SWC honorable mention).