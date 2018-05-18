Girls tennis: Weston fends off Falcons to win third straight title

After the first three matches had been completed, the Weston High girls tennis team held a 3-0 lead over Joel Barlow in Thursday’s South-West Conference championship and seemed on its way to a comfortable win.

Then things got scary.

Barlow wins at first doubles and third singles closed the overall match score to 3-2, and with both the second and third doubles extremely tight, it was suddenly anyone’s match.

In the end, the key match proved to be second doubles, where Annika Merchandani and Samantha Godwin won a battle over Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast, 7-6 (0), 6-4, for the clinching win.

The Falcons also pulled out the third doubles match in another hard-fought battle for the 5-2 victory.

It was the third SWC title in a row for the Trojans, who have beaten Barlow in the finals each time. It was also Weston’s third win over the Falcons this season.

“This is a good team and we never say die against any of the good teams and certainly not against Barlow,” said Weston coach Dana Parsons. “We knew they’d be coming for us regardless of our scores against them previous to this, and the girls knew it wasn’t going to be over until the very last point. And sure enough, it wasn’t over until the very last point.”

With the boys SWC championship also being held in Weston, Thursday’s match didn’t end until 8:30, when Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick emerged with a marathon three-set victory over Kaela Klein and Janelle Wargo in the third-doubles match.

Weston had begun on a strong note, with Mariel Zeck at fourth singles and Ally D’Aquino at first singles taking straight-set wins.

Second singles proved to be another key win for Weston. Rachel Finkel and Barlow’s Callie Higgins had split their matches during the regular season, and on Thursday Higgins won the first set, 6-4. But Finkel got on a roll to win the final two sets, losing only one game.

“That was huge point for us. That match could have gone either way. It was a very helpful point to have,” said Parsons. “(Rachel) was one of my star players for the day, for sure. It’s hard to lose the first set and come back and dig it out.

Down 3-0, Barlow battled back with a three-set win at third singles from Elizabeth McCain, and a straight-set win at first doubles from Kristy Kudej and Claire Lamb.

At second doubles, Weston held a 6-5 lead in the first set before Winslow and Bast broke serve to force a tiebreaker, which Merchandani and Godwin won 7-0.

The Weston duo jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second set, but Barlow rallied to make it 5-4, before Merchandani served out the set, and match, 7-6 (0), 6-4.

At third doubles, Klein and Wargo won the first set, 7-5, before Levine and Glick rallied to win the second set 6-2. In an epic pro set to determine the match, played well after it had gotten dark, Levine and Glick pulled out a 14-12 win.

“It was great tennis. Both teams work hard. Unfortunately somebody’s got to come out the winner,” said Parsons. “(Barlow’s) a talented team and they wanted that win just as badly as the Weston girls did. I knew it wasn’t over until we had four points on the board.”

Weston improved to 16-4 with the win. Barlow dropped to 13-4.

Weston 5, Joel Barlow 2

Singles:

Ally D’Aquino (W) def. Maddie Massey, 6-0, 6-2;

Rachel Finkel (W) def. Callie Higgins, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0;

Elizabeth McCain (JB) def. Lilia Pocsik 6-0, 3-6, 6-2;

Mariel Zeck (W) def. Veronica Galban, 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles:

Kristy Kudej and Claire Lamb (JB) def. Claire DeMarco and Nicole Herman, 6-4, 6-2;

Annika Merchandani and Samantha Godwin (W) def. Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast, 7-6 (0), 6-4;

Audrey Levine and Charlotte Glick (W) def. Kaela Klein and Janelle Wargo, 5-7, 6-2, (14-12).