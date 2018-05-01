Girls tennis: After win streak snapped, Weston begins a new one

After having its nine-match win streak ended on Saturday with a loss to undefeated Glastonbury, the Weston High girls tennis team got back to its winning ways on Monday with a 7-0 win over Notre Dame of Fairfield at home.

The Trojans (10-2) swept the four singles matches, all 6-0, 6-0, and won the three doubles matches by default.

In Saturday’s 6-1 loss to defending Class L state champ Glastonbury at home, Weston’s only win came at fourth singles, where Mariel Zech won in straight sets.

Glastonbury improved to 7-0 with the win.

Results for the two matches were:

Weston 7, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Singles: Rachel Finkel (W) def. Olivia Carriero, 6-0, 6-0; Lila Pocsik (W) def. Hailey Hughes, 6-0, 6-0; Mariel Zech (W) def. Ella Clayton, 6-0, 6-0; Selena Yee (W) def. Monica Cardenas, 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman (W) won by default; Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin (W) won by default; Audrey Levine-Charlotte Glick. (W) won by default.

Glastonbury 6, Weston 1

Singles: Maddy DeNucci (G) def. Ally D’Aquino, 6-0, 6-0; Rielly Malz (G) def. Rachel Finkel, 6-2, 6-0; Ava Kaverud (G) def. Lila Pocsik, 6-2, 6-4; Mariel Zech (W) def. Claire Kenny, 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Alexa Desaulniers-Eden Baker (G) def. Claire DiMarco-Nicole Herman, 6-3, 6-1; Niyati Hora-Emily Jacy (G) def. Annika Mirchandani-Samantha Godwin, 6-3, 6-2; Gwen Butterfield-Vibha Gogu (G) def. Jordan Conlon-Elizabeth Byer, 6-3, 6-1.