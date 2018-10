Weston High and Notre Dame of Fairfield tied 3-3 in a South-West Conference matchup.

For the Trojans, Aiden Kreitler, Nicky Dalrymple and Julia Rosenberg netted the goals. Ava Poulopoulos, Amelia Rudolph and Ava Zielinski notched the assists. Bridget Angus made seven saves in net.

Katarzyna Zawadski scored two goals for the Lancers, while Tassia Ferriera had the other.

Tia Pascarelli made 10 saves in net.

Weston’s moved to 8-1-2 overall.