Girls soccer: Weston maintains strong start

The Weston High girls soccer team continued its torrid start to the season on Tuesday afternoon, posting a 9-1 victory over Kolbe Cathedral at a rain-swept Veterans Park in Bridgeport.

Nicky Dalrymple powered the Trojans with three goals, Abigail Miles added a brace and Katie Orefice, Taylor Werner, Leanne Saussy and Rachel Esslinger netted single markers. Lucy Fine notched a pair of assists for Weston (2-0-1) and Casey Achar, Esslinger and Orefice had one each. Keeper Jayln Ferguson made two saves and came within 90 seconds of recording a clean sheet. Brianna Meekins of Kolbe scored late to help the Cougars avoid the shutout in their season opener.

“It’s making them understand that every game here counts,” said Weston coach Gustavo Reaes, as the Trojans opened up a 5-0 halftime edge. “We are in one of the top conferences in girls soccer and if we can have a good season in our conference, when it comes to states, we can do a good job.”

The Trojans controlled the game from whistle to whistle, registering 22 shots to the Cougars’ three. It was the first goal Weston has conceded this year, as it opened the year with a scoreless draw against South-West Conference rivals Pomperaug, before defeating Haddam-Killingworth, 6-0.

“I’m a little disappointed we conceded with only a minute left in the game,” Reaes said. “But it just goes to show the young players are understanding their responsibilities and roles.”

Weston now faces five straight SWC foes before a non-league game with Montville on Sept. 29. This fall, the Trojans are looking to improve on last year’s 8-6-2 regular-season mark, where they advanced to the SWC and Class M state semifinals. As the No. 19 seed in Class M, Weston nearly knocked off eventual champions Granby Memorial before losing a 3-2 decision.

“The main objective this season for us is to surpass what we did last year, which was pretty awesome,” Reaes said. “Our goal is to improve every season. We have a relatively young team… The competition that we have in practice is what is pushing us to be so good during the games.”

Improving on their regular-season record this year will help the Trojans achieve better seeding, which in turn will lead to more postseason home matches.

“We hope to survive the SWC season,” Reaes said. “But one step at a time, we have to get the seven wins for states and to make top eight in the SWC.”