The Weston High girls soccer team defeated visiting Bunnell High, 2-1, on Thursday in a South-West Conference contest.

Nicky Dalrymple and Katie Orefice scored the Trojan goals, while Olivia Kells had the Bulldog marker. Rebecca Strouch assisted on both Weston goals.

Keeper Bridget Angus made three saves for Weston (6-0-1). Bunnell dropped to 1-6-0.