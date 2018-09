The Weston High girls soccer team posted a 2-1 win over Joel Barlow on Thursday.

Krissy Krigsman and Aiden Kreitler scored the goals for the Trojans.

Olivia Houlahan netted the goal for the Falcons.

Abby Miles and Nicky Dalrymple notched assists for Weston, while keeper Bridget Angus made seven saves.

Barlow’s Gia Giorgianni made 24 saves.

