The Weston High girls soccer team blanked visiting New Milford, 4-0, on Monday in a South-West Conference matchup.

Aiden Kreitler, Natalie Haythorne, Sadie Rudolph and Katie Orefice scored the goals for the Trojans (4-0-1).

Ava Zielinski, Nicky Dalrymple, Krissy Krigsman and Sadie Rudolph had the assists.

Bridget Angus had six saves to record the shutout.