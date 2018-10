The Newtown High girls soccer team defeated Weston High, 1-0, in a South-West Conference matchup on Friday at Blue and Gold Stadium.

Emma Curtis scored the game’s lone goal for the Nighthawks, who improved to 6-1-2 overall. Juliana Stavoia made one save to record the clean sheet in net.

Bridget Angus made 15 saves for the Trojans, who suffered their first defeat of the season and fell to 8-1-1 overall.