Girls lacrosse: Trojans rout Stamford to end skid

Grace Toner had six goals and an assist as the Weston High girls lacrosse team snapped its losing skid at five with a 15-5 win over Stamford on Saturday morning at home.

Becca Strouch finished with four goals and two assists for the Trojans, who improved their record to 2-5.

Sonia Mody and Madison Wilson each had two goals, with Wilson adding an assist. Emma Nelson also scored.

Maddy Lustberg had a big day in goal with 14 saves.

For Stamford (1-8), Sydney Leeds, Tamia James, Olivia LaBella and Melanny Sanchez each had one goal.