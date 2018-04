The Weston girls lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, falling at Masuk 10-3.

Grace Toner scored two goals to lead the Trojans. Madison Wilson had one goal and Julia Garbee had an assist.

Maddy Lustberg (3 saves) and Remy Young (1 save) split time in goal for Weston.

For Masuk, Katie Jeliffe netted three goals and Gabby Beckett had two goals, with other goals from Molly Carriers, Paige Jeliffe, Abigail D’Eramo, Sara Pfau, Jessica Pyvek and Samantha Sebben.