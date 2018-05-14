Girls lacrosse: Trojans end regular season with fifth straight win

The Weston High girls lacrosse team made it five wins in a row on Monday with a 15-7 win over Bunnell at home.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a final record of 9-7 overall and 7-5 in the South-West Conference. Next up will be the SWC quarterfinals on Thursday night on the road, mostly likely at Joel Barlow.

In Monday’s win, Gracie Toner led the scoring with five goals and two assists.

Becca Strouch had three goals and three assists.

Sonia Mody and Emma Nelson provided two goals each, and Madison Wilson had a goal and two assists.

Sofia Bara and Heather Halpin also scored, and Isa Crumpton had an assist,

Maddy Lustberg made 12 saves in goal.

For Bunnell, Morgan Reilly scored four goals and Kaitlyn Montiero had two goals. Sam Vitka also scored.