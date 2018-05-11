Slow starts had been an issue for the Weston High girls lacrosse team earlier this season, and it’s been something the Trojans have been focusing on in recent weeks.

On Friday night at home against New Milford, they were able to see the results — and it was encouraging.

The Trojans were on fire in every phase — defense, offense, draw controls — over the first 20 minutes of the game as they ran out to an 11-2 lead.

The Green Wave (5-10) to their credit fought back and battled Weston evenly the rest of the way, but the hole was way too deep as the Trojans scored a 15-6 win.

It was the fourth straight win for Weston, which is now 8-7. After losing five straight earlier in the season, the Trojans have now won seven of nine games.

“We’ve been starting out really slow, so that’s what we’ve been focusing on, really trying to have a good start, and today I think we kind of broke through,” said head coach Kristin Keneally. “We got through that slump and started out strong.”

The Trojans used the draw control prowess of Gracie Toner and Becca Strouch to control the ball and build the early lead. For the game, Strouch, a freshman, had nine draw controls and Toner had four.

Sonia Mody got things going with a goal just 43 seconds into the game, followed by a Strouch goal less than two minutes later.

Strouch scored off a Toner assist at 18:53 left in the first half, starting a run that saw Weston score five times in a span of less than four minutes to build a 7-1 lead.

After a goal but New Milford’s Erinn O’Hara, Weston scored four goals in a span of just over four minutes to lead 11-2.

In addition to domination on the draw, the Trojans also got a solid effort from its defensive crew of Taryn Seigel, Ava Poulopoulos, Jordan Baisley, Camryn Kirk, Alexa Oshin, Madison Wilson, Mody, Jordyn Spitzer and Sofia Bara which held the Green Wave to only two shots over the first 20 minutes of the game.

The Green Wave clawed back into the game with three goals to close out the final five minutes of the first half, thanks to back-to-back draw controls by Jillian Melendez and goals by Devyn Looney, Alyssa Malsin and O’Hara.

The score at halftime was 11-5.

The second half was back and forth, with both teams committing numerous turnovers and both goalies coming up big.

New Milford cut the lead to 11-6 with 18:12 left when Alexandra LaPerch scored off a feed from Kelsie Baxter.

Strouch got Weston back on track by firing in a rocket from seven meters under the crossbar, and Toner scored off a Strouch assist to make it 13-6 with 16:28 left.

For the game, in addition to her nine draw controls and a half dozen or more ground balls and a caused turnover, Strouch had four goals and two assists.

Toner had three goals and four assists, and Emma Nelson and Mason Hastings each had two goals.

Spitzer, Bara, Mason Hastings and Wilson also scored. Mody also had an assist.

O’Hara led New Milford with three goals, and Looney, Malsin and LaPerch also scored. Julia Venezia and Baxter each had one assist.

Wilton goalie Maddy Lustberg had an excellent second half with six saves, and finished the night with eight saves.

Emily Buser was stellar all game for New Milford in goal with 12 saves

Wilson, Strouch and Baisley each had a caused turnover for Weston.

Weston had one game left in the regular season (at home against Bunnell on Monday) and is hoping to take its momentum into next week’s South-West Conference playoffs.

“We’re headed into the playoffs pretty soon so we’ve got to make sure everything’s sharp and everybody stays focused the whole time,” said Keneally, adding that the Trojans have made significant strides over the course of the season.

“We’re a totally different team. We’ve had a lot of injuries through the season and we’re all back and healthy except for two ACLs,” she said. “Right now we’re all healthy and here, so it’s nice to have everybody back on the field. We had a much newer offense this year, so from the beginning of the season we’ve really tried to gel and I think it’s finally starting to come together offensively and defensively.”