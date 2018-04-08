Girls lacrosse: Fast start propels Hand to win over Trojans

Visiting Daniel Hand jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and never looked back, handing the Weston girls lacrosse team a 20-7 loss on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers (2-1) built an 8-1 lead before the Trojans’ offense came to life at the end of the first half. Three straight goals‚ by Emma Nelson, Madison Wilson (Julia Garbee assist) and Grace Toner, cut the lead to 8-4 with two minutes left in the half.

Hand got a goal in the final minute from Taylor Scully for a 9-4 halftime lead, and then scored two goals in the first 50 seconds of the second half. Two more goals a short time later upped the lead to 13-4 with 20 minutes left to play.

Weston dropped to 1-2 with the loss.

Toner and Becca Strouch led the Weston scoring with two goals each, with other goals by Nelson, Wilson and Jordyn Spitzer. Maddy Lustberg had nine saves in goals and Remy Young made one save.

For Hand, Scully had five goals and Dory Howard three goals to lead the way. Chloe Silva scored two goals, with single tallies by Regan Larson, Riley Kokoruda, Emma Sullivan, Lucy Cutler and Janet Howard.