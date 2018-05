The Weston High girls golf team gave unbeaten Masuk a battle before losing by five strokes, 217 to 223, on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

The Trojans (4-4) were led by Sarah Johnson with a score of 50, followed by Halley Melito (53), Carolyn Zech (58) and Abby West (62).

Masuk (5-0) had the medalist for the day in Emma Michetti with a 46, followed by Kaitlyn Logan (53), Hannah Epifino (57) and Lindsay Breyan (61)