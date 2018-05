Halley Melito led the Weston High girls golf team to a win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on Tuesday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Club.

Melito shot a 48 on the par-35 nine holes, as the Trojans had a score of 225 to beat Notre Dame by seven strokes.

Sarah Johnson came in with a 52, followed by Abby West (58) and Sophia Piscitell (67).

Notre Dame’s Kate Pond was medalist with a 44, followed by Sarah Sportini (57), Sierra O’Keefe (59) and Rose Limkasanly (72).

Weston improved its season record to 7-4.