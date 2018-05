The Weston High girls golf team improved to 6-4 with a 243 to 316 win over Stratford on Monday at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Halley Melito was medalist with a 49, followed by Sarah Johnson (58), Abby West (64) and Sophia Piscitell (72).

For Stratford, Chloe Pappas and Stacy Medina both came in with 78s, followed by Marissa Cantiello (79) and Kayla Simon (81).