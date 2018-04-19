Girls golf: Barlow tops Weston for second day in a row

The Joel Barlow and Weston girls golf teams played each other for the second day in a row on Wednesday, this time at Redding Country Club.

The Falcons again emerged victorious with a 228 to 242 win, improving their record to 2-0. The Trojans fell to 2-3.

Molly Healey of Barlow earned medalist honors with a 51, followed by Jessica Huminski (56), Elena Bosak (60) and Madison Amente (61).

Halley Melito had the low score for Weston with 53, followed by Sarah Johnson (55), Carolyn Zech (62) adn Abby West (72).