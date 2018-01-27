Girls basketball: Weston tops New Milford, 36-21

The Weston HIgh girls basketball team bounced back from Friday’s loss at Newtown with a 36-21 win at New Milford on Saturday.

It was another low-scoring affair as the Trojans (12-2) led at the half, 14-10, before outscoring the Green Wave 22-11 in the second half.

Kate Joyce led Weston with 13 points, including a 3-pointer, while Grace Toner had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kate Orefice hit for five points, seven steals and four assists, and Georgia Burkard and Bridget Angus each had four points. Jen Welsh had four blocked shots.

New Milford (8-7) was led by Nicole Vivian with seven points and Aunalise Anderson with six points.